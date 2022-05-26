Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare’s ER being overrun with patients seeking COVID-19 tests

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is asking anyone with mild or no COVID-19 symptoms to stay away because of overcrowding in the emergency room. In a Facebook post, the hospital said they are seeing increased delays with “true emergencies” because of patients flocking to the ER looking for a COVID test. Instead of using the ER for these tests, TMH is asking patients to use other local testing locations to help ease the burden.

Some of those other testing locations include local primary care offices, urgent care centers, and pharmacies. The U.S. government is still offering free at-home tests that arrive through the Post Office. To sign up for a free test through that program, click here. Another resource being made available at no cost is the Nomi Health walk-up testing site at 1528 Surgeons Drive. You can click here to get pre-registered for this testing site.

TMH is encouraging anyone who is experiencing symptoms that typically go along with COVID-19 like shortness of breath or chest pain, to call 911 or go to their emergency room.

