Advertisement

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare’s ER being overrun with patients seeking COVID-19 tests

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is asking anyone with mild or no COVID-19 symptoms to stay away because of overcrowding in the emergency room. In a Facebook post, the hospital said they are seeing increased delays with “true emergencies” because of patients flocking to the ER looking for a COVID test. Instead of using the ER for these tests, TMH is asking patients to use other local testing locations to help ease the burden.

Some of those other testing locations include local primary care offices, urgent care centers, and pharmacies. The U.S. government is still offering free at-home tests that arrive through the Post Office. To sign up for a free test through that program, click here. Another resource being made available at no cost is the Nomi Health walk-up testing site at 1528 Surgeons Drive. You can click here to get pre-registered for this testing site.

TMH is encouraging anyone who is experiencing symptoms that typically go along with COVID-19 like shortness of breath or chest pain, to call 911 or go to their emergency room.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Urena, 38, had pleaded guilty to possessing firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon...
Tallahassee man sentenced to 7 years in prison for making ‘ghost guns’
A Gadsden County school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning with students on board,...
Gadsden County school bus involved in crash, no serious injuries reported
According to the City of Tallahassee’s website, the advisory was issued as a precautionary...
Boil water advisory issued for Tallahassee neighborhood
Indiana boaters found a massive snake while they were at Brookville Lake over the weekend.
‘Never swimming in the lake again’: Viral picture shows massive snake found in water
FILE PHOTO: The State Attorney’s Office has provided the WCTV newsroom with a transcript of a...
State rests its case in retrial of Katherine Magbanua

Latest News

A fuel tanker rolled over Thursday morning in Calhoun County.
Tanker truck rolls over in Calhoun County
Full guide to voting in Georgia’s primary election.
Political Scientists weigh in on the Georgia primaries
More pictures from the Uvalde, Texas shooting.
Leon County Schools officials and parents react to the Robb Elementary School shooting
Local organizations made their final attempts to encourage voters to get out to the polls for...
Voters turn out for Georgia Primary