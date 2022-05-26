Advertisement

Tanker truck rolls over in Calhoun County

A fuel tanker rolled over Thursday morning in Calhoun County.
A fuel tanker rolled over Thursday morning in Calhoun County.(WJHG)
By WCTV Staff and WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV/WJHG) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were called to the scene of a rolled over tanker truck Thursday morning. It happened on State Road 69 about a mile south of County Road 274 around 6 a.m.

Troopers tell WJHG that the tanker did spill fuel onto the road and possibly into a ditch.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more information.

