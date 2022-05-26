TMH delays some non-emergency procedures because of dye shortage

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says it is among the hospitals around the country dealing with a shortage of intravenous contrast dye, and as a result, some non-emergency procedures are being delayed.

The dye is used in imaging and certain procedures, like CT scans.

The hospital says its leaders and clinical teams continue to monitor the situation, meeting daily to mitigate impacts on services and conserve the supply.

“We understand this can be frustrating and stressful for patients and families. We are working with local partners and pursuing all avenues to maintain our supply of contrast until shipments from the manufacturer return to normal frequency,” a statement from TMH says.

The hospital says it expects those shipments to come in consistently again in the next few weeks. In the meantime, the hospital has enough contrast dye to meet the community’s emergency care needs, TMH says.

“Patients can feel confident in seeking care at TMH,” the statement says. “Our colleagues are navigating this situation as they have with other challenges we’ve faced during COVID-19 – with compassion and dedication to providing the best care possible for our patients and community.”

