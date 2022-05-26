Advertisement

‘The toilet bowl of Tallahassee’: Lake Munson closed due to toxic algae

Lake Munson in southern Leon County is now closed off because of toxic algae on the water.
Lake Munson closed due to toxic algae.
By Savannah Kelley
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Lake Munson in southern Leon County is now closed off because of toxic algae on the water.

The Department of Health issued another health alert Wednesday morning, urging people not to swim or boat there.

The DOH said tests show low-level toxins.

“I was shocked,” Terry Ryan, co-founder of the Tallahassee Sewage and Wakulla Basin Advocacy Group. “I was startled, to see the harmful algae blooms out here.”

According to the DOH, exposure to this algae can cause rashes, vomiting and respiratory irritation. High levels can even affect the liver and nervous system.

Local leaders say decades of efforts to clean up the lake just haven’t worked.

County Chairman Bill Proctor and City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow say it’s time to do more.

After our conversation Wednesday morning, Matlow contacted the city manager, asking for testing to identify the sources of pollution.

Proctor said he would speak with the county administrator.

“What the hell is going on?,” Proctor said. “That’s what I’m gonna be asking him.

For Terry Ryan and biologist Sean McGlynn, this problem is not new.

“Lake Munson has actually been the toilet bowl of the City of Tallahassee,” Ryan said.

McGlynn has been testing samples from Lake Munson for 30 years.

He says the water is slightly cleaner than it was back then, but still nowhere near where it should be. He’s worried about the effects on people who live nearby.

“It’s really a long-term exposure,” McGlynn said. “The people that live here for decades will show signs eventually.”

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A Gadsden County school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning with students on board,...
Gadsden County school bus involved in crash, no serious injuries reported
People vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta.
Trump rebuked with stinging losses in Georgia GOP contests
In a letter Friday afternoon, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran told Leon County...
Leon Co. School Board approves bonus for teachers
Judge Robert Wheeler deferred a decision Monday morning, but by the end of the day, ruled that...
Jury could hear some of Magbanua’s jail phone calls

Latest News

Image of crayons and exercise books against blackboard
Small districts could be cut out of textbook deals, including Franklin and Hamilton
GENERIC — Florida Department of Law Enforcement logo and crime scene tape
Deadly officer-involved shooting under investigation in Hamilton County
According to the City of Tallahassee’s website, the advisory was issued as a precautionary...
Boil water advisory issued for Tallahassee neighborhood
Afghan Refugees and Tallahassee Sponsors builds lifelong friendship.
Afghan refugees and Tallahassee family sponsors build lifelong friendship and encourage community support for refugees