Voters turn out for Georgia Primary

Local organizations made their final attempts to encourage voters to get out to the polls for the Georgia primary.
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Voting during this election looks a little different after a bill signed by Governor Kemp last year added restrictions on the voting process. Those restrictions raised concerns for some voting rights groups, like the Thomas County NAACP, which is why President Lucinda brown spent election day pointing people to the polls.

“A lot of people were just waiting for their absentee ballots to be mailed to them like they have been mailed in the last couple of years, but they were not,” said Brown.

Some of those changes in the new measure include shortening the time in which voters can request a mail-in ballot and the time frame in which those mailed ballots must be returned. Another restriction includes a ban on passing out food and water in long lines.

Brown says she fears that several of the new restrictions enforced under the measure may suppress voting among certain groups. This is why the NAACP and other organizations like Black Voters matter have been focused on getting people registered, educating them about the changes in policy and reminding them to get to the polls.

“The line was short. Walk-in, walk right out,” said Frank Engram, a Thomasville resident that says he makes it a point to go out and vote.

Engram says he believes voting is the only way to truly make a difference, sharing that everyone eligible to vote should always exercise their right at the polls.

“People talk about things that aren’t going right, but if you don’t get out and vote you don’t have no say so,” said Engram.

