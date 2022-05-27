Brookwood tabs “Hoosier” Nate VanDuyne as next boys basketball head coach

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Brookwood Warriors basketball has a new head coach. Nate VanDuyne, a native of basketball-crazed Indiana, will officially begin his tenure as the Warriors’ head basketball coach on June 6th.

“My family and I are extremely excited to become a part of the Brookwood family,” VanDuyne said via a press release from the school, “Brookwood represents the pursuit of excellence, growth, and strong leadership while possessing strong values. The culture is strong. It is a prestigious institution.”

VanDuyne has been a boys basketball head coach in the Hoosier State for the past nine seasons. He began his coaching career at just 21 years of age, immediately after finishing his college playing career at Grace College. He led the Kankakee Valley Kougars in Wheatfield, Indiana for four seasons. After that, he led the Frankfort High School since 2018.

“Brookwood is excited about introducing Coach Nate VanDuyne as our Head Boys Basketball Coach,” Athletic Director Shane Boggs said via the press release, “He has a thorough vision for what all aspects of the program will look like. Like all great program, that vision starts with culture and extends to all other aspects of the sport.”

Coach Boggs went on to add, “Nate has a great system. His style of play will be fun for our players and has created an advantage for his teams in the past. We have a group of talented and hungry players that will thrive under his leadership.”

