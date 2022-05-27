Closing arguments begin in the Katherine Magbanua retrial, jury deliberations could start later today

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Katherine Magbanua could have a verdict in her retrial by the end of the day.

Attorneys will be making their closing arguments to the jury Friday morning and jurors could begin deliberating by midday.

The judge started the day by reading instructions to the jury.

“You’ve now seen and heard all the evidence,” Circuit Judge Robert Wheeler told the jury and ordered them to base their verdict solely on “the evidence, the lack of evidence and the law.”

Jurors have listened to seven days of testimony, six days of state witnesses and one day of defense witnesses, including Katherine Magbanua who testified in her own defense for four and a half hours.

Magbanua is accused of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder in the 2014 murder for hire of FSU law professor Dan Markel. His family is in the courtroom and has been each day of the retrial.

Magbanua’s first trial in 2019 ended with a hung jury and mistrial. Her longtime boyfriend Sigfredo Garcia was found guilty that day and sentenced to life in prison. Co-defendant Luis Rivera entered a plea in exchange for his testimony against them and is serving a 19-year prison sentence. Markel’s ex-brother-in-law, Charlie Adelson, was arrested in connection with the murder for hire plot just last month.

