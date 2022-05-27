Advertisement

Congressman Al Lawson responds to Governor’s redistricting maps

Congressman Al Lawson said he plans to run for re-election in the fifth district.
By Staci Inez
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Congressman Al Lawson said he plans to run for re-election in the fifth district, despite the new congressional map passed by Florida lawmakers. The new maps, essentially, eliminate Lawson’s district.

“What the governor is doing, in my opinion, is illegal and it’s not constitutional,” said Lawson. His district runs from Gadsden County to Jacksonville.

After a back-and-forth fight in court, voting rights groups are asking the Florida Supreme Court to rule the map unconstitutional. “The president and the house speaker, they drew the district the way it should be,” said Lawson. “But it was unacceptable to the Governor.”

Lawson said he is going to see if the Supreme Court will do something about the maps and he will make his final decision from there.

