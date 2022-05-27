Florida’s disaster preparation sales tax holiday to begin this weekend

Advertisement

Florida's disaster preparedness sales tax holiday begins this weekend, includes new items
By Staci Inez
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday begins Saturday, meaning several essential items for emergencies will be exempt from sales tax.

“You don’t want to wait until a storm is approaching,” said Leon County Emergency Management Director Kevin Peters. “You’ll have to compete with other folks that are out getting last minute supplies.”

New to the list of supplies this year are smoke detectors and pet supplies. “Pets are apart of our families,” said Peters. “Having supplies for your pets is as important as having supplies for people in your family.”

Store manager at Killearn Ace Hardware, Trevor Coxwell, said he doesn’t usually see people take advantage of the holiday each year, but he suggests not waiting until the last minute to prepare. “We’ve all been in that place where you need something and you can’t get it,” said Coxwell.

He said if you have propane tanks, fill them up before a disaster threat, because the propane doesn’t expire. “You just want to make sure you get everything you can beforehand, because there will be shortages every year,” said Coxwell.

Peters said it’s also important to have a carbon monoxide detector in your home, especially if you have a generator. Make sure the detector, along with other essential electronics, is battery-operated in case you lose power.

The tax holiday runs from May 28-June 10. For a list of items you can purchase, click here.

