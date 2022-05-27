Advertisement

Gadsden County students get virtual visit from NASA astronaut, Congressman Lawson

Gadsden County students got a first-hand look at careers in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) fields.
By Staci Inez
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County students got a first-hand look at careers in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) fields on Thursday, with visits from Congressman Al Lawson and a virtual visit from a NASA astronaut.

“It inspired me more than I’ve probably ever been inspired,” said Havana Magnet School sixth grade student Isabella Felia. “I was able to know ‘hey, I can actually achieve becoming an astronaut.’”

Congressman Al Lawson spoke to the students, encouraging them to believe in themselves. He explained that he also grew up in Gadsden County, letting them know anything is possible.

Students also had the chance to hear from and ask questions of NASA Astronaut, Dr. Tracy Caldwell Dyson. She visited the event virtually and also encouraged students to learn more about STEM career opportunities.

Congressman Lawson said he worked for months to bring this event to Havana Magnet School, and he plans to continue advocating for STEM education throughout Gadsden County.

