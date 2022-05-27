Advertisement

Leon County Schools LGBTQIA+ Policy Committee held their second and final meeting

The committee will now give the guide to Superintendent Rocky Hanna to approve and then take it to the school board.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County School’s LGBTQIA+ Policy Committee held its second and final meeting Wednesday to finalize a twenty page guide that will help school staff support students while following the new Florida laws protecting parental rights.

The group says they know they can’t please everyone.

”It’s impossible to write a document that makes everybody happy and we knew that going in but the community will have the opportunity to speak on it and say we like this, or we didn’t like this,” said LCS Assistant Superintendent Alan Cox. “And all that kind of stuff and then the board can ratify it and it will be a guide for the school system.”

Cox says they hope to have this guide approved by the school board in June and have staff trained before the beginning of the next school year.

