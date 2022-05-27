Advertisement

Meghan Markle pays respects to Texas school shooting victims

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, leaves flowers at a memorial site, Thursday, May 26,...
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, leaves flowers at a memorial site, Thursday, May 26, 2022, for the victims killed in this week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, made a visit to a memorial site for the victims of the deadly elementary school shooting in Texas.

Meghan placed white flowers tied with a purple ribbon at a memorial outside the Uvalde County Courthouse on Thursday. She paid her respects after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The town of Uvalde, Texas, mourns as the investigation into the shooting rampage at Robb Elementary continues. (CNN, FAMILY PHOTOS, ANGEL GARZA, KABB, WOAI)

The Duchess of Sussex lives in California with her husband Prince Harry and their two children. She took the trip to Texas in a personal capacity as a mother to offer her condolences and support in person to a “community experiencing unimaginable grief,” according to her spokesperson.

Meghan left the flowers at the memorial site and stood with her arms crossed while she looked at the memorials.

___

More on the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas: https://apnews.com/hub/school-shootings

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

