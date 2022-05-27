Advertisement

Nearly 1,500 pounds of meth seized at the Canadian border

Marine Interdiction Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations...
Marine Interdiction Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations Bellingham Marine Branch said they seized nearly 1,500 pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday morning southwest of Stuart Island.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (Gray News) – Marine Interdiction Agents seized nearly 1,500 pounds of methamphetamine Wednesday morning from Stuart Island in Washington state.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents discovered the meth during an outbound inspection of a boat in U.S. waters about half a mile from the border between the U.S. and Canada.

Agents said they found 28 duffle bags full of meth wrapped in cellophane and arrested the Canadian citizen piloting the boat.

“Due to the vigilance and exceptional skills of our Marine Interdiction Agents, the Bellingham Air and Marine Branch was able to prevent these dangerous narcotics from harming members of our communities,” said Jeremy Thompson, director of Air and Marine Operations, Bellingham Air and Marine Branch.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the City of Tallahassee’s website, the advisory was issued as a precautionary...
Boil water advisory issued for Tallahassee neighborhood
The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal wreck and car fire near the...
UPDATE: FHP reports 3 dead in I-10 crash near Madison-Jefferson county line, lanes back open
Carlos Urena, 38, had pleaded guilty to possessing firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon...
Tallahassee man sentenced to 7 years in prison for making ‘ghost guns’
Katherine Magbanua takes the stand in her retrial May 26, 2022.
Defense rests its case in Katherine Magbanua retrial
TPD chase suspect on I-10.
Police chase suspect near Interstate-10 in Tallahassee

Latest News

People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Questions arise over police delays with gunman inside school
President Joe Biden listens to Vice President Kamala Harris speak before he signs an executive...
LIVE: Biden to address Naval grads amid Texas, Ukraine backdrop
FILE PHOTO - Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a...
Jury gets closing arguments in Depp trial
FILE PHOTO - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, leaves flowers at a memorial site, Thursday, May...
Shooter warning signs get lost in sea of social media posts