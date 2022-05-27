Police chase suspect near Interstate-10 in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man who ran from Tallahassee Police officers during a traffic stop was eventually apprehended on the side of Interstate-10.

A large police presence could be seen on the shoulder of I-10 near the Monroe Exit in Tallahassee around 8:30 Thursday night.

A TPD spokesperson said officers pursued the man after he fled during a traffic stop.

A traffic camera operated by the Florida Department of Transportation clearly showed multiple patrol cruisers with their lights on and several officers searching the median and roadside with flashlights. A person appeared to be apprehended in a grassy area of the shoulder by 9 p.m.

TPD confirmed the suspect has been arrested. The spokesperson could not immediately elaborate on why the man was pulled over. The scene was cleared by 9:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.