Advertisement

Police chase suspect near Interstate-10 in Tallahassee

A large police presence was seen on the shoulder of Interstate-10 near the Monroe Exit in Tallahassee.
By Raghad Hamad and Katie Kaplan
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man who ran from Tallahassee Police officers during a traffic stop was eventually apprehended on the side of Interstate-10.

A large police presence could be seen on the shoulder of I-10 near the Monroe Exit in Tallahassee around 8:30 Thursday night.

A TPD spokesperson said officers pursued the man after he fled during a traffic stop.

A traffic camera operated by the Florida Department of Transportation clearly showed multiple patrol cruisers with their lights on and several officers searching the median and roadside with flashlights. A person appeared to be apprehended in a grassy area of the shoulder by 9 p.m.

TPD confirmed the suspect has been arrested. The spokesperson could not immediately elaborate on why the man was pulled over. The scene was cleared by 9:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the City of Tallahassee’s website, the advisory was issued as a precautionary...
Boil water advisory issued for Tallahassee neighborhood
Carlos Urena, 38, had pleaded guilty to possessing firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon...
Tallahassee man sentenced to 7 years in prison for making ‘ghost guns’
The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal wreck and car fire near the...
UPDATE: FHP reports 3 dead in I-10 crash near Madison-Jefferson county line, lanes back open
A Gadsden County school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning with students on board,...
Gadsden County school bus involved in crash, no serious injuries reported
Katherine Magbanua takes the stand in her retrial May 26, 2022.
Defense rests its case in Katherine Magbanua retrial

Latest News

Memorial Day weekend travel expected to surpass last year despite high gas prices
Memorial Day weekend travel expected to surpass last year despite record high gas prices
Police chase suspect near Interstate-10 in Tallahassee
Gadsden County students get virtual visit from NASA astronaut, Congressman Lawson
Gadsden County students get virtual visit from NASA astronaut, Congressman Lawson
Memorial Day weekend travel expected to surpass last year despite high gas prices
Travel expected to rise for memorial day despite high gas prices.