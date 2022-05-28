$16,000 worth of marijuana found in Valdosta, Two men arrested

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Two men were arrested in Valdosta on Wednesday after police found hundreds of grams of marijuana, guns, and drug paraphernalia.

Dravone Pollard, 27, and Ja’Juan Price, 25, were arrested after police were tipped off about narcotics activity at an apartment at 1505 Lankford Drive, according to a news release from the Valdosta Police Department.

Inside the apartment, detectives allegedly found more than 809 grams of marijuana, four firearms, cash and tools commonly used during narcotics sales.

Pollard and Price were arrested without incident and transported to Lowndes County Jail with the following charges:

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute-felony.

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school-felony.

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony.

Possession of drug-related objects.

“This was great work from our Narcotics Detectives to quickly act on the tip they received. They were able to get narcotics and

firearms off of the streets, especially from directly across the street from a school,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

