Capital Area Healthy Start Coalition offers connection to local resources amid baby formula shortage

By Michelle Roberts
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Capital Area Healthy Start Coalition has specialists that are ready to connect families with babies from birth to age 3, to local resources amid the ongoing baby formula shortage

Chris Szorcsik, the Executive Director of Capital Area Healthy Start Coalition, said they understand this is a scary time for families since breastfeeding doesn’t always work for all Moms.

Szorcsik said fortunately the baby formula shortage in Tallahassee isn’t as severe as it is in other areas.

Her advice is breast milk is best, but if a healthy baby is on regular formula, it’s okay to go in between different formula brands.

If a baby has an allergy or special needs, she recommends a mother or family member should contact a pediatrician.

“Don’t dilute baby formula with cow’s milk or goat’s milk. Also, there’s a lot of homemade formula recipes that lack nutrients needed for babies, so please avoid those as well”, Szorcsik also suggested.

She added that it’s positive that Abbott, the Michigan baby formula manufacturer that was closed, is working with the FDA on an agreement to reopen, with hopes to restart production by mid-July.

Also, the Federal Government received two shipments of formula from overseas yesterday morning.

In the meantime, the Capital Area Healthy Start Coalition say Leon and Wakulla County WIC, ECHO, Second Harvest of the Big Bend and Good News Outreach are ready to help families.

Contact the Capital Area Healthy Start Coalition at 850-488-0288 or visit their website.

