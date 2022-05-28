Advertisement

Child killed after accidentally shooting himself in Moultrie

GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WCTV) - A 5-year-old died Monday morning after shooting himself with a gun he found, said officials.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the child was found injured with a gunshot wound at a home on Third Street in Moultrie. The child was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Preliminary information is that the child discovered the firearm in the house and accidentally shot himself, said a news release from the GBI.

Investigators added that at least one adult is believed to have been in the home when it happened. The investigation is active and ongoing. Once completed, the case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office for prosecution, said the release.

An autopsy will be performed in the coming days at the GBI Crime Lab, which will help investigators, said the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Thomasville Office at 229-225-4090 or Moultrie Police at 229-890-5449. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online

This case is still active and ongoing.

