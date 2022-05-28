Josh’s Morning First Alert Forecast: May 28, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - High pressure has moved into the area following the cold front that brought us the rain on Thursday and Friday. For Saturday, conditons will be mostly sunny throughout the day. Rain chances are minimal today, with a 10% chance for an isolated shower this afternoon.

Temperatures will get into the upper 80′s and near 90 in some places on Saturday. With drier air in the area, the hot temperatures will be much more manageable than the typical summertime muggy conditions.

Increased southerly flow on Sunday and into Memorial Day on Monday will increase rain chances only slightly. 20% chance on Sunday for isolated afternoon showers, and a 30% chance on Monday for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be on the rise this weekend, getting into the low 90′s on Sunday and Monday.

