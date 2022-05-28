Jury reaches verdict in the retrial of Katherine Magbanua

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The jury in Katherine Magbanua’s retrial has reached a verdict.

People are gathering in courtroom 3G, waiting for it to be read aloud.

The jury deliberated behind closed doors for 8 hours, before knocking on the jury room door to let the bailiff know it had reached a verdict.

Magbanua is accused of murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder in the 2014 murder for hire of FSU professor Dan Markel.

Magbanua could face life in prison if she’s convicted of murder, and could face up to 30 years in prison if she’s convicted of conspiracy and solicitation.

Her first trial in 2019 ended with a hung jury and subsequent mistrial.

