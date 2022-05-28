Advertisement

Leon County Commissioner Jimbo Jackson passes away due to long Covid complications

By Raghad Hamad
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Jimbo Jackson passed away Saturday morning following complications from long-term COVID.

Leon County officials made the announcement Saturday afternoon.

Jackson was elected to the County Commission for the first time in 2016, and he served for nearly six years.

He also served as Principal of Fort Braden School, a community that was hit hard by COVID early in the pandemic.

“Today our County Commission and this entire community mourn the loss of a colleague, treasured educator, friend and true leader,” said Leon County Commissioner Chairman Bill Proctor.

Commissioner Proctor added that Jackson fought tirelessly for our community, particularly his district.

Jackson was central to key County projects during his time as a County Commissioner, projects such as:

  • Providing critical community-wide aid during the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Widening and improving Capital Circle
  • Creating Broadmoor Pond Park
  • Installing a playground at Fort Braden Park
  • The recent opening of the Fort Braden History Walk
  • And countless other contributions

“It is hard to describe Commissioner Jackson’s impact on Leon County as a Commissioner, let alone his impact on everyone who knew him,” said Leon County Administrator Vincent S. Long. “True to form, through his recent challenges Jimbo fought like hell and kept his trademark sense of humor and amazing outlook on life. On behalf of the men and women of Leon County Government, he was a special part of our County family and will be deeply missed.”

