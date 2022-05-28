Magbanua found guilty in murder for hire of Dan Markel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The jury in Katherine Magbanua’s retrial has reached a verdict, finding her guilty as charged of murder, conspiracy, and solicitation in the 2014 murder for hire of FSU professor Dan Markel.

The jury started deliberating just before 1 o’clock Friday afternoon and deliberated for 8 hours before reaching a verdict.

Magbanua could face life in prison for murder and up to 30 years in prison for conspiracy and solicitation.

Her first trial in 2019 ended with a hung jury and mistrial.

Magbanua is the third person convicted in the murder for hire plot.

Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera are already serving prison sentences and Charlie Adelson, who was just arrested last month, is awaiting trial.

