Man arrested after single-car crash in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A man suffers from serious injuries Saturday morning after a single-car crash, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

The crash happened around 4:29 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Monroe Street.

It is unclear the cause of the accident at this time.

The TPD also added that the man involved in the crash was arrested following other charges that were not due to the crash.

It is unclear what charges he faces at the moment.

Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash but did not speak with an officer on the scene, to call 850-891-4200. If you would like to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

