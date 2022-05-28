Man darts through Interstate traffic while trying to run from police in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man was arrested on the side of Interstate-10 after running from police during a traffic stop, said a spokesperson from the Tallahassee Police Department. Court records allege he darted between traffic before being nabbed. He now faces a slew of charges in connection to the incident.

33-year-old Darryl Terrell Lowe, II, was booked into the Leon County Jail after the incident Thursday night.

A probable cause affidavit states members of TPD’s Community Oriented Policing and Problem-Solving squad (COPPS) were conducting an operation with the Special Investigation Unit (SI) to combat violent crimes and drug sales along the North Monroe corridor. Lowe was reportedly spotted during the operation while standing alone near the open trunk of a car in the parking lot of La Casa Inn & Suites. When Lowe pulled out of the parking lot, he was not wearing a seatbelt and undercover officers followed him until a marked police vehicle arrived to make a traffic stop.

The affidavit explains the traffic stop occurred on the westbound I-10 on-ramp at North Monroe where Lowe had pulled to the shoulder. Officers reportedly observed a “blunt” in an ashtray before asking Lowe to exit the vehicle.

When officers attempted to detain Lowe while they searched the rest of the vehicle, he allegedly resisted, hit an officer in the face, and then fled on foot. Lowe jumped several guardrails and crossed the westbound lanes, the median, and then the eastbound lanes while dodging traffic in both directions, officers said in their report. Officers eventually caught up with Lowe before tasing and arresting him.

Officers reportedly found drugs on his body, a golfball-sized bag of cocaine near the median, and a handgun in Lowe’s vehicle, among other drug paraphernalia. Court records state Lowe is a convicted felon as the result of a 2010 robbery and had his Driver’s License suspended in October 2021.

Police later searched Lowe’s hotel room and found more drugs, according to the affidavit.

In all, the affidavit states Lowe was found in possession of:

23 grams of Cocaine, some of which had been split evenly into small baggies

138 grams of marijuana

One Ecstacy pill

A digital scale

Lowe has been charged with a number of crimes, including:

Drugs-Sell Other Schedule III or IV Possession of Cocaine Marijuana-Possess Possess Marijuana over 20 Grams Possession of a Controlled Substance Possession of Weapon or Ammo by Convicted Florida Felon Resisting Officer with violence Three counts of Resisting Officer without violence Battery on Officer, Firefighter, EMT, etc. Driving while License Suspended or Revoked

Lowe made his first appearance in court Friday morning.

