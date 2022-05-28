StarMetro honors 66th Anniversary of TLH Bus Boycott with free fares on Saturday March 28

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An act of bravery that helped spark a change.

Tomorrow marks 66 years since the Tallahassee Bus Boycott. A Boycott was started by two FAMU students who refused to give up their seats and move to the back of the bus.

On May 26, 1956, FAMU students, Wilhelmina Jakes and Carrie Patterson, sat in the “White only” section on a Tallahassee City Bus. They refused to move and were arrested.

“Even back then our lives mattered, so we took a stand,” said City of Tallahassee Commissioner Dianne Williams.

The mural at Duval and Call Street was made in honor of those who led marches and nonviolent protests for seven months.

Commissioner Williams says we can never forget this important victory for civil rights.

“We have made great progress but we have so much more to do, and we need to do that work together,” Commissioner Williams said. “To ensure that Tallahassee continues to move forward.”

To commemorate the 66th anniversary of the Tallahassee Bus Boycott, the officials hope the free rides on Saturday come with a little reflection.

“You can ride for free and that’s important because freedom is free but we have to maintain it and have to work for it.”

The City of Tallahassee commissioner is encouraging young people and everyone else to continue fighting for freedom and progressing forward so that everyone’s rights are recognized.

