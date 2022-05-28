Advertisement

Wendy’s puts up ‘for sale’ sign as costs rise

Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain....
Wendy's management fund wants to explore a possible sale or merger of the burger chain. according to reports.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wendy’s may be up for sale.

On Tuesday, the restaurant’s management fund, Trian Partners, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the filing, the investment company wants to explore the possible sale or merger of the burger chain.

Trian is Wendy’s largest shareholder.

Wendy’s has been hit hard by higher commodity and labor costs and reported that its margins have slimmed as a result.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katherine Magbanua was found guilty of murder, conspiracy and solicitation in murder for hire...
Magbanua found guilty in murder for hire of Dan Markel
TPD chase suspect on I-10.
Police chase suspect near Interstate-10 in Tallahassee
Katherine Magbanua takes the stand in her retrial May 26, 2022.
Jury reaches verdict in the retrial of Katherine Magbanua
Katherine Magbanua takes the stand in her retrial May 26, 2022.
Jury now deliberating in Katherine Magbanua retrial
Arrested on the side of I-10 near North Monroe
Man darts through Interstate traffic while trying to run from police in Tallahassee

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a memorial service for Ruth Whitfield, a victim of the...
VP Harris tells Buffalo mourners: ‘We will come together’
Travel organization AAA is estimating that 39.2 million people will travel over the Memorial...
Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend
Texas school shooting
Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe
Micah E. McElmurry, 30, is accused of shooting and killing his father at a rest stop.
Son arrested after shooting, killing father at rest stop, authorities say