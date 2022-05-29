Advertisement

Fatal crash on Lake Bradford Road

FHP investigating fatal crash at the intersection of Lake Bradford Road and Orange Avenue in...
FHP investigating fatal crash at the intersection of Lake Bradford Road and Orange Avenue in Tallahassee.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A fatal crash happening early Sunday morning, in a neighborhood near the intersection of Lake Bradford Road and Orange Avenue in southwest Tallahassee.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash is under investigation. Traffic in that area has been shutdown, officials ask all drivers to avoid that area as it is an active scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we gather the latest information on this crash.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
UPDATE: Kidnapped woman causes car crash on Monroe Street in Tallahassee
Katherine Magbanua was found guilty of murder, conspiracy and solicitation in murder for hire...
Magbanua found guilty in murder for hire of Dan Markel
Leon County commissioner Jimbo Jackson says he and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus.
Leon County Commissioner Jimbo Jackson passes away due to long Covid complications
Arrested on the side of I-10 near North Monroe
Man darts through Interstate traffic while trying to run from police in Tallahassee
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
Child killed after accidentally shooting himself in Moultrie

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
UPDATE: Kidnapped woman causes car crash on Monroe Street in Tallahassee
Leon County commissioner Jimbo Jackson says he and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus.
Leon County Commissioner Jimbo Jackson passes away due to long Covid complications
The Valdosta Fire Department recently received the highest rating possible for community fire...
Valdosta Fire Department receives accolades for superior fire protection
Dravone Pollard and Ja’Juan Price arrested and face multiple charges.
$16,000 worth of marijuana found in Valdosta, Two men arrested