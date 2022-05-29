Advertisement

Josh’s Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

Mostly sunny conditions for Sunday, until the sea breeze ushers in a few isolated showers this afternoon.
By Josh Green
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunny, blue skies can be expected in the viewing area Sunday morning into the early afternoon. Rain chances will increase to 20% later this Sunday afternoon once the sea breeze comes into effect, ushering in isolated showers in some spots. High temperatures will reach the low 90′s inland and mid 80′s near the coast, but will feel much more managable with drier air overhead keeping those dewpoints at bay for the time being.

For Memorial Day on Monday, rain chances are at 30%. In the morning hours, we can expect a similar situation to what we have Sunday morning, which is sunny blue skies. A bulk of the rain can be expected closer to the I-75 corridor earlier in the afternoon, unitll slowly moving westward in later portions of the afternoon into the evening.

This is good news for any outdoor plans closer to the coast, as rain chances there will remain minimal till much later on in the day. High temperatures will once again be in the low 90′s inland, and closer to the mid 80′s near the coast.

A high pressure system in the Mid-Atlantic will bring in an increased easterly sea breeze to the east coast of Florida on Monday. In the afternoon when this easterly sea breeze converges with the southerly sea breeze from the Gulf, we will see increased scattered showers.

Added moisture into the area on Tuesday will increase rain chances to 50%, with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected in the afternoon into the overnight. Things will clear out a bit for Wednesday and Thursday, but temperatures are on the rise. Near mid 90′s can be expected to be the high temperatures closer to the end of upcoming work week.

