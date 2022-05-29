Advertisement

Man gets life in prison, plus 45 years, in beheading case

A man convicted of killing his wife’s co-worker and forcing her to behead him was has been sentenced to life in prison plus 45 years. (WMUR via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 1:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire man convicted of killing his wife’s co-worker and forcing her to behead him was has been sentenced to life in prison plus 45 years.

Thirty-two-year-old Armando Barron was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder. The charge carries a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

A judge imposed that sentence Friday plus additional time as recommended by prosecutors for other crimes including kidnapping, solicitation and assault.

Prosecutors say Barron lured 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault (pictured) to a park after...
Prosecutors say Barron lured 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault (pictured) to a park after discovering he had been texting his wife in 2020.(Source: NH State Police, WMUR via CNN)

Prosecutors say Barron lured 25-year-old Jonathan Amerault to a park after discovering he had been texting his wife in 2020.

Britany Barron testified that after her husband fatally shot Amerault, she was forced to drive to a remote campsite and decapitate him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
UPDATE: Kidnapped woman causes car crash on Monroe Street in Tallahassee
Katherine Magbanua was found guilty of murder, conspiracy and solicitation in murder for hire...
Magbanua found guilty in murder for hire of Dan Markel
Leon County commissioner Jimbo Jackson says he and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus.
Leon County Commissioner Jimbo Jackson passes away due to long Covid complications
Arrested on the side of I-10 near North Monroe
Man darts through Interstate traffic while trying to run from police in Tallahassee
GENERIC — Georgia Bureau of Investigation logo and crime scene tape
Child killed after accidentally shooting himself in Moultrie

Latest News

British prosecutors say they have authorized police to charge actor Kevin Spacey with four...
Kevin Spacey to face 4 sexual assault charges in Britain
The 25-year-old suspect is facing animal cruelty charges.
Four dogs died in car while woman ate lunch, police say
The cause of the blast is still being investigated.
5 people, including 4 kids, killed in Pa. house explosion
FHP investigating fatal crash at the intersection of Lake Bradford Road and Orange Avenue in...
Fatal crash on Lake Bradford Road