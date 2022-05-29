Tallahassee Police Department investigating shooting incident
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident near the Circle K and McDonald’s on the 800 Block of Lake Bradford Road.
TPD says there was an altercation that led to multiple suspects shooting at each other Sunday morning around 3 a.m.
One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and no arrests have been made at this time.
The shooting is still under investigation.
