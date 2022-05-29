Tallahassee Police Department investigating shooting incident

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting incident near the Circle K and McDonald’s on the 800 Block of Lake Bradford Road.

TPD says there was an altercation that led to multiple suspects shooting at each other Sunday morning around 3 a.m.

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and no arrests have been made at this time.

The shooting is still under investigation.

