1 dead, 4 seriously injured in Taylor County crash

By Raghad Hamad
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash Sunday evening after a pick-up truck collided with an SUV that was attempting to make a U-turn.

According to FHP, an SUV with five occupants was traveling north on County Road 361 (Beach Road) around 7:28 p.m. and utilized the intersection with Pelican Place to initiate a U-turn while a truck was traveling northbound on County Road 361 approaching Pelican Place.

The SUV continued its U-turn which led the truck’s front to collide with the left side of the car, FHP said.

Six people were treated for injuries. One was airlifted, two were transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, two to Shands/UF Gainsville, and one to Doctor’s Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

This case remains open pending the completion of the Traffic Homicide Investigation.

