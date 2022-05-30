Advertisement

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Monday, May 30

Memorial Day will start off nice, but rain chances will increase in the afternoon. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Memorial Day morning was quiet with isolated areas of dense fog closer to I-75. The sky will be mostly sunny in the morning to partly cloudy in the afternoon with another chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The sea breeze boundaries on the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico coasts are anticipated to trigger thunderstorm development with the highest rain odds in the eastern Big Bend and South-Central Georgia in the early to mid afternoon and push westward into the rest of the Big Bend and Southwest Georgia late afternoon into the evening. High temperatures will range from near 90 inland to the mid 80s near the coast. The odds of rain will be at 50%.

The forecast will be a near carbon copy for Tuesday, but rain chances will decrease starting Wednesday and extend into Thursday with highs in the lower 90s. The odds of rain will be at 20% to 30%.

A cold front is forecast to move into the Southeast Thursday into Friday and provide, as of now, a slight bump in the rain chances Friday. Rain chances will linger around 30% for the next weekend.

