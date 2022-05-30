Former Liberty County corrections officer charged with sexual assault on inmate

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested an ex-former Liberty County corrections officer Thursday morning after he allegedly raped an 18 years of age or older with special circumstances inmate.

The investigation started on Feb. 18, after LCSO contacted FDLE about an allegation that Turner had assaulted an inmate.

Agents conducted interviews, reviewed video surveillance and sent DNA evidence to FDLE labs for forensic processing, the press release stated.

Investigators found that 57-year-old Shelton Turner of Quincy instructed the victim to go to an area that was out of sight of other people and surveillance cameras, according to FDLE.

After cornering the victim, Turner sexually assaulted her.

Turner was immediately fired after the interviews with FDLE agents.

“When I learned of the allegations against Turner, I immediately asked FDLE to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure impartiality. We prize integrity and respect in our members, and I moved to quickly terminate Turner once his actions came to light,” Sheriff Buddy Money said. “His actions do not represent the high standards LCSO members are held to, and I am proud of the LCSO members who helped to preserve evidence and ensure the victim received justice.”

Turner was arrested and taken to the Gadsden County Jail, where he is being held without bail, according to the FDLE.

The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, Second Judicial Circuit.

