FSU Baseball “Last Four In”, heading to Auburn

FSU Baseball will be the three-seed in the Auburn (14th National Seed) Regional. It’s the 44th consecutive season that the Seminoles will play in the baseball tournament which ties an NCAA record.

FSU’s opening round opponent will be the two-seed UCLA. The four-seed matching up with host Auburn is Southland conference champion Southeastern Louisiana.

Florida State’s 44 straight tournament appearances, which spans from 1978 to present, is tied for the longest postseason streak in NCAA baseball history.

The winner of the Auburn Regional will play the winner of the Corvallis Regional which is hosted by Number Three National Seed Oregon State.

