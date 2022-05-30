Advertisement

FSU Baseball “Last Four In”, heading to Auburn

Mike Martin Jr. coaches from the third-base coaches box during the Oxford Regional.
Mike Martin Jr. coaches from the third-base coaches box during the Oxford Regional.(Ryan Kelly | WCTV)
By Dominic Miranda
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -

FSU Baseball will be the three-seed in the Auburn (14th National Seed) Regional. It’s the 44th consecutive season that the Seminoles will play in the baseball tournament which ties an NCAA record.

FSU’s opening round opponent will be the two-seed UCLA. The four-seed matching up with host Auburn is Southland conference champion Southeastern Louisiana.

Florida State’s 44 straight tournament appearances, which spans from 1978 to present, is tied for the longest postseason streak in NCAA baseball history.

The winner of the Auburn Regional will play the winner of the Corvallis Regional which is hosted by Number Three National Seed Oregon State.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP investigating fatal crash at the intersection of Lake Bradford Road and Orange Avenue in...
UPDATE: Trooper struck and kills pedestrian laying on the roadway in Tallahassee
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Kidnapped woman causes car crash on Monroe Street in Tallahassee
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Tallahassee Police Department investigating shooting incident
Katherine Magbanua was found guilty of murder, conspiracy and solicitation in murder for hire...
Magbanua found guilty in murder for hire of Dan Markel
Leon County commissioner Jimbo Jackson says he and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus.
Leon County Commissioner Jimbo Jackson passes away due to long Covid complications

Latest News

Nate VanDuyne coaching at Frankfort High School (Indiana)
Brookwood tabs “Hoosier” Nate VanDuyne as next boys basketball head coach
North Florida Christian Baseball fell 4-1 to Miami Christian in the FHSAA 2A State Championship
North Florida Christian Baseball falls in FHSAA 2A State Championship to Miami Christian
Fans sing the Florida State fight song with the FSU softball team after a game at JoAnne Graf...
Season Over: FSU Softball eliminated in Tallahassee Regional Championship
FSU and Mississippi State Softball await the start of Game 2 of the Regional Final.
LIVE BLOG: FSU Softball vs. Mississippi State in Game 2 of Tallahassee Regional Final