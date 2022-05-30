Gold Star Mother, community members pay respect to local fallen heroes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In honor of Memorial Day, community members came to Roselawn Cemetery in Tallahassee to help a Gold Star Mother redecorate her son’s grave.

“Anthony loved people and just loved trying to make them happy,” said Gold Star Mother Renee Matthews. Her son, Anthony Simmons, died in 2010 serving the country. She came to his grave Monday to clean it and rearrange the new items people left for him.

“Every time I come back, there’s always something new that someone put on the grave for him,” said Matthews.

With the help of Vice President of Vet Events Tally, John Pantoja, she was able to replace one of the flags on Simmons’ grave. After several years, it became ripped and torn. “I’m going to make sure nobody forgets Anthony Simmons,” said Pantoja.

Matthews said she appreciates everyone who comes to visit her oldest son’s grave to pay their respect. “Sometimes I’ll be here when they come and we’ll sit and talk,” said Matthews. “It’s always nice to see them when they come.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.