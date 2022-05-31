Advertisement

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, May 31

Rain chances will be back Tuesday, but drop before a cold front arrives late week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast and a check on the tropics.
By Charles Roop
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rain and thunderstorm chances are on tap again for Tuesday, but the coverage isn’t anticipated to be as high as Memorial Day - mainly around 40%. Highs will range from the middle 90s inland to the mid 80s near the coast. The rip current risk along the local coastline is expected to remain high, and swimming isn’t encouraged.

Warmer air aloft is forecast to build into the area, which will lower the chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures ranging in the lower to mid 90s inland.

All eyes turn to the end of the week and weekend as a cold front is forecast to approach the Southeast and move into the viewing area Friday. Concurrently, the remnants of Hurricane Agatha in the eastern Pacific are forecast to move either into the Bay of Campeche, northwest Caribbean Sea, or the southern Gulf of Mexico late in the week.

The National Hurricane Center has given this feature a 60% chance of tropical cyclone development over the next five days. The cold front would act as a blockade and keep the low to the south, but guidance models have not agreed on its development and location. This still leaves some uncertainty in the forecast; therefore, the low will continue to be monitored over the next several days.

