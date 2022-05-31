Advertisement

Hurricane Season 2022: Lessons Learned

WCTV Hurricane Season 2022
WCTV Hurricane Season 2022(WCTV)
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season gets underway on June 1st and runs until November 30th. Within that 182 days, Florida and Georgia can easily find itself centered within a forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center.

To help you prepare for the season, the First Alert Weather Team takes a look back at what lessons we’ve learned from Hurricane Michael, and what steps you can take to stay ahead of any storms this season.

