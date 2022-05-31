Advertisement

Leon County holds Memorial Day service with local American Legion post

The ceremony was held at Oakland Cemetery in Tallahassee. Veterans shared memories, reflecting on the sacrifices made by those serving our country.
By Staci Inez
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County and the American Legion Sauls-Bridge Post 13 held a wreath-laying ceremony on Monday in honor of all the fallen men and women who served.

The ceremony was held at Oakland Cemetery in Tallahassee. Veterans shared memories, reflecting on the sacrifices made by those serving our country.

“If you don’t learn from your past, you don’t know what your future is,” said Commander Val Frailey. “We need to know the sacrifice that was made so that you and I can stand right here, free people.”

In addition to the Oakland Cemetery program, the county placed wreaths at six other locations.

Monday’s ceremony was an effort by Leon County’s Operation Thank You commemorative wreath program that was established in 2015.

