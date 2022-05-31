Advertisement

Man found dead in gator-filled lake near disc golf course

Florida officials are investigating the death of a man in a possible alligator attack.
Florida officials are investigating the death of a man in a possible alligator attack.(WFTS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a man died searching for Frisbees in a lake at a suburban disc golf course where people are warned by signs to beware of alligators.

The Largo Police Department said in an email Tuesday that the unidentified man was looking for Frisbees and other flying discs in the water and “a gator was involved.”

No other details of the man’s death were immediately released.

Police said gator trappers are responding to Taylor Lake, a part of the 153-acre John S. Taylor Park in Largo, a suburb of St. Petersburg.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Tallahassee woman facing charges after shooting at people painting neighbor’s house
Arrested for kidnapping a woman in Tallassee.
Accused kidnapper identified in North Monroe crash in Tallahassee
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
1 dead, 4 seriously injured in Taylor County crash
FHP investigating fatal crash at the intersection of Lake Bradford Road and Orange Avenue in...
UPDATE: Trooper strikes pedestrian laying on the roadway in Tallahassee

Latest News

FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from pool video, former Minneapolis police...
New federal lawsuits target ex-cop who killed George Floyd
Boaters spending time on Lake Powell for Memorial Day captured the moment a massive rockslide...
Boaters capture massive rockslide on camera
People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals
A home being swept away by rising waters on the Copper River Basin on May 30, 2022.
WATCH: Home swept away amid Alaska river flooding
FILE - In this April 10, 2018 file photo, a high school principal displays vaping devices that...
Mexico totally bans sales of e-cigarettes