Multiple roadblocks on Interstate 10 due to fallen trees and powerline down

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck loses load blocks road in Lindale(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - According to Suwannee Fire Rescues’s Facebook post, the eastbound lane of Interstate 10 at mile marker 290 is blocked due to fallen trees.

SFR is on the scene, FHP, DOT and Road Dept. are working to clear the road of the trees that fell from storms early Monday evening.

According to the post, delays are expected.

I-10 at the County Road 137 is also blocked by fallen trees.

The intersection of County Road 137 and County Road 136 is blocked because a powerline is down.

SFR says there is heavy traffic congestion as first responders are working to clear roads.

