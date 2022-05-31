Quincy dedicates two streets to local fallen soldiers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Quincy leaders said thank you to their hometown veterans on Memorial Day by dedicating two city streets to local service members who died in combat.

Patton Street will be dedicated to Gary Edward Howard, and Third Street will be dedicated to Reliford Fields.

Howard served in Vietnam, and Fields served in World War II.

“When we start recognizing our own people, it hits you right here in the heart,” Quincy Mayor Keith Dowdell said at the ceremony.

Fields and Howard both lived in Quincy and had family members present at the dedication ceremony.

“I wouldn’t think of it as a sad day,” Tani Norman, Howard’s daughter said. “Because we are remembering what he did for this country.”

Norman said for her, Memorial Day is a happy day.

She never knew her father, but honoring him in this way will allow his legacy to live on.

City Commissioner Angela Sapp is a friend of Norman’s and spearheaded the efforts to get these two streets named after Quincy gold star soldiers.

She said the city of Quincy can never truly repay these veterans for sacrificing their lives for their country, but this dedication is a small way to show gratitude.

“It’s really important that we pause a moment today,” Sapp said. “Just to say thank you to those fallen heroes.”

Those streets that were dedicated were not chosen at random.

Patton Street is where Howard used to live, and Third Street is near the church that Field’s family now attends.

Those streets were not renamed, just dedicated. That means they will still retain their official names.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.