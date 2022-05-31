Services set for Jimbo Jackson

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Services will be held Thursday, June 2, for Jimbo Jackson, the longtime Leon County commissioner and educator who died Saturday at age 55 after complications from long-term COVID.

A visitation will be held at 10 am Thursday at Downtown Community Church on East Palmer Avenue. A memorial service will follow at 11 am.

Jackson was first elected to the Leon County Commission in 2016, and was in the middle of his second term.

Tuesday, Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley announced Jackson’s commission seat will be added to the ballot this year. An interim commissioner will fill the remainder of the term until the 2024 election.

Jackson was also a longtime educator at Fort Braden School and served as its principal. Gifts in memory of Commissioner Jackson may be made to the Foundation for Leon County Schools.

Commissioner Jackson is survived by his wife, Beth Jackson, Principal of Hawks Rise Elementary School; two daughters, Ashley Rutherford (Lucas) and Allison Richards (Justin), all of Tallahassee; two step-sons, Luke and Andrew Button, both of Tallahassee; and grandchildren, Addison and Amelia Rutherford and Elizabeth Richards, all of Tallahassee. Also surviving are two brothers, Kevin Jackson (Angie) of South Dakota and Jen Jackson of Tallahassee.

Preceding Commissioner Jackson in death are his first wife, Wendy and his parents, Johnie Oscar and Jane Norris Jackson.

