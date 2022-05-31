Advertisement

Tallahassee woman facing charges after shooting at people painting neighbor’s house

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police arrest a woman after responding to a shooting Monday night on the 400 block of Perkins Street.

TPD said the woman, who they did not identify, got into an argument with some people painting her neighbor’s house around 7 p.m.

They said she then fired gunshots at them and went back inside her home.

When TPD arrived, they evacuated the area and made contact with the woman, who surrendered peacefully.

According to TPD, no injuries were reported.

The woman is now facing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FHP investigating fatal crash at the intersection of Lake Bradford Road and Orange Avenue in...
UPDATE: Trooper strikes pedestrian laying on the roadway in Tallahassee
Arrested for kidnapping a woman in Tallassee.
Kidnaper identified in North Monroe crash in Tallahassee
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Tallahassee Police Department investigating shooting incident
Katherine Magbanua was found guilty of murder, conspiracy and solicitation in murder for hire...
Magbanua found guilty in murder for hire of Dan Markel
Leon County commissioner Jimbo Jackson says he and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus.
Leon County Commissioner Jimbo Jackson passes away due to long Covid complications

Latest News

Arrested for kidnapping a woman in Tallassee.
Kidnaper identified in North Monroe crash in Tallahassee
GENERIC — Florida Department of Law Enforcement logo and crime scene tape
Former Liberty County corrections officer charged with sexual assault on inmate
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights with bullet hole.
Tallahassee Police Department investigating shooting incident
Dravone Pollard and Ja’Juan Price arrested and face multiple charges.
$16,000 worth of marijuana found in Valdosta, Two men arrested