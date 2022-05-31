Tallahassee woman facing charges after shooting at people painting neighbor’s house

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police arrest a woman after responding to a shooting Monday night on the 400 block of Perkins Street.

TPD said the woman, who they did not identify, got into an argument with some people painting her neighbor’s house around 7 p.m.

They said she then fired gunshots at them and went back inside her home.

When TPD arrived, they evacuated the area and made contact with the woman, who surrendered peacefully.

According to TPD, no injuries were reported.

The woman is now facing charges of aggravated assault with a firearm.

