2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season now underway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season is now underway, and it could begin with a storm re-forming off the coast of Mexico that has a deadly and destructive past. Pacific Hurricane Agatha formed off the West coast of Mexico and moved inland just South of Puerto Escondido, Mexico on May 30th as a category two hurricane. One day later, the storm died off over Mexico.

All of the remnants from Agatha have moved to the Bay of Campeche and could begin to reform into a new storm. Meteorologists say that if that storm becomes better organized, it would become the first named storm in the Atlantic season, Alex. As of Wednesday, June 1st, meteorologists still aren’t sure where this possible storm could track in the coming days. One forecast model (ECMWF) calls for it to be a Tropical Storm and possibly striking the southern part of Florida. Another forecast model (GFS) shows a much weaker storm that moves more toward Cuba and tracks through the Florida Straits.

According to Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall, the overall forecast for the 2022 season looks to be another above-average forecast. The average number of storms (based off of data from 1991-2020) we could see is about 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three that are considered “major” (category 3+). According to meteorologists at Colorado State University, they are expecting 19 named storms, nine hurricanes with four being “major.” The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting a similar, but more broadly painted forecast. They expect 14-21 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-6 being “major.”

2022 Atlantic Hurricane Names (WCTV)

Whichever way the storm tracks, the WCTV First Alert Weather Team will be tracking any and all storms that do form through the 2022 Hurricane Season. You can track storms by clicking here, or check out the WCTV Hurricane Headquarters webpage.

To watch the 2022 WCTV First Alert Weather Hurricane Special, click here.

To see your evacuation zones, scroll to the bottom of this article to view your local county maps.

Below are helpful links to help you stay ready during the hurricane season.

Florida Division of Emergency Management: https://www.floridadisaster.org/

To sign up for emergency alerts that are sent to your phone: https://apps.floridadisaster.org/alertflorida/

Georgia Emergency Management: https://gema.georgia.gov/hurricanes

Georgia Hurricane Ready Kit: https://gema.georgia.gov/ready-kit-checklist

American Red Cross: https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/hurricane.html

National Hurricane Center: https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

National Weather Service: https://www.weather.gov/tae/

Wakulla County Evacuation Zones (floridadisaster.org)

Jefferson County Evacuation Zones (floridadisaster.org)

Leon County Evacuation Zones (floridadisaster.org)

Taylor County Evacuation Zones (floridadisaster.org)

Franklin County Evacuation Zones (floridadisaster.org)

