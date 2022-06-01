Amos P. Godby High School Classes of ‘70, ‘71, and ‘72 celebrate their 50th reunion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Going back in time.

This evening the Amos p. Godby class of 1972 celebrated their 50th reunion as the third class to ever graduate from the school.

And since Covid-19 put the two prior classes reunions on hold, the classes of 1970 and 1971 also joined in on the festivities.

Fifty years worth of memories were unlocked Saturday night in Tallahassee as the Amos P. Godby class of 1972 got together for a reunion.

“It’s really exciting because some of these people we really have not seen in 50 years,” shared Godby Class of 1972 Chairwoman Pat Teague. “Some of them have come to the 10th, or to the 20th or 30th or 40th reunion but this is a real big one so we’re happy that we have as many people who made it.”

Tagging along for the celebration are the classes of 70′ and 71′ who had their 50th reunions cancelled because of Covid.

“It feels really good since we weren’t able to do anything last year. So we consider this our 50th+1 reunion and we are glad to be included in it,” said Godby Class pf 1971′s Marsha Wilson Long.

The class of 1970 was the first ever graduates from Godby and they won’t shy away from sending that reminder.

“With me being the actual first class it’s good to see the other classes that came along behind us,” Godby’s Class of 1970 Al Dennis. “He know, we establish everything and we started this thing okay so it was good really to see a lot of them coming together as well.”

The group reliving flashes from the past including the first ever Godby homecoming court.

“We found pictures of us in the yearbook and we took pictures the other week when we were together I gotta be for something. Yeah we had the same pose and made a post saying 50 years later,” said Godby Class of 1971′s Allen Nobles Nd Marsha Wilson Long. “And of course there are no changes from us.”

And although life has taken them all in different directions, the alum say their friendships haven’t changed.

“You know it’s like we have not missed a step. We step back in time, and we know that we are heavier older, heavier, dinner, gray hair, no here but it’s just like we are 18 years old all over again,” said Teague.

“I love your memories are tied up with all these people and everyone of them are being rekindled. You know it’s like an instant friendship when you walk back in because you just know them you know and it’s awesome,” shared Nobles.

A great reminder of what being a g=Godby cougar means.

“It’s about the pride, it’s about the blue and the white. We have had championships football game in football baseball and baseball and basketball and we knew that was gonna happen,” explained Dennis. “All it took was just for the student body to grow a little bigger and a little wider.

A legacy, they say will last forever.

Each class says they are also planning a few smaller gatherings to continue to rekindle their lost friendships.

