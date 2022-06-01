Advertisement

Amos P. Godby High School Classes of ‘70, ‘71, and ‘72 celebrate their 50th reunion

The Godby classes of '70, '71, and '72 collaborate for their 50th graduation reunion celebration.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Going back in time.

This evening the Amos p. Godby class of 1972 celebrated their 50th reunion as the third class to ever graduate from the school.

And since Covid-19 put the two prior classes reunions on hold, the classes of 1970 and 1971 also joined in on the festivities.

Fifty years worth of memories were unlocked Saturday night in Tallahassee as the Amos P. Godby class of 1972 got together for a reunion.

“It’s really exciting because some of these people we really have not seen in 50 years,” shared Godby Class of 1972 Chairwoman Pat Teague. “Some of them have come to the 10th, or to the 20th or 30th or 40th reunion but this is a real big one so we’re happy that we have as many people who made it.”

Tagging along for the celebration are the classes of 70′ and 71′ who had their 50th reunions cancelled because of Covid.

“It feels really good since we weren’t able to do anything last year. So we consider this our 50th+1 reunion and we are glad to be included in it,” said Godby Class pf 1971′s Marsha Wilson Long.

The class of 1970 was the first ever graduates from Godby and they won’t shy away from sending that reminder.

“With me being the actual first class it’s good to see the other classes that came along behind us,” Godby’s Class of 1970 Al Dennis. “He know, we establish everything and we started this thing okay so it was good really to see a lot of them coming together as well.”

The group reliving flashes from the past including the first ever Godby homecoming court.

“We found pictures of us in the yearbook and we took pictures the other week when we were together I gotta be for something. Yeah we had the same pose and made a post saying 50 years later,” said Godby Class of 1971′s Allen Nobles Nd Marsha Wilson Long. “And of course there are no changes from us.”

And although life has taken them all in different directions, the alum say their friendships haven’t changed.

“You know it’s like we have not missed a step. We step back in time, and we know that we are heavier older, heavier, dinner, gray hair, no here but it’s just like we are 18 years old all over again,” said Teague.

“I love your memories are tied up with all these people and everyone of them are being rekindled. You know it’s like an instant friendship when you walk back in because you just know them you know and it’s awesome,” shared Nobles.

A great reminder of what being a g=Godby cougar means.

“It’s about the pride, it’s about the blue and the white. We have had championships football game in football baseball and baseball and basketball and we knew that was gonna happen,” explained Dennis. “All it took was just for the student body to grow a little bigger and a little wider.

A legacy, they say will last forever.

Each class says they are also planning a few smaller gatherings to continue to rekindle their lost friendships.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Tallahassee woman facing charges after shooting at people painting neighbor’s house
Arrested for kidnapping a woman in Tallassee.
Accused kidnapper identified in North Monroe crash in Tallahassee
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man was swept away from a rental pontoon boat...
Man drowns after being swept away from pontoon boat on Crab Island, sheriff says
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck loses load blocks road in Lindale
Multiple roadblocks on Interstate 10 due to fallen trees and powerline down
GENERIC — Florida Department of Law Enforcement logo and crime scene tape
Former Liberty County corrections officer charged with sexual assault on inmate

Latest News

The Canvas Project has officially launched their Ozzy the alien NFT.
Tallahassee business teams up with local organizations and celebrities to launch a NFT
Claire Wolters, who teaches fourth-grade math at Sealey Elementary, was nominated for the award...
Claire Wolters of Sealey Elementary awarded Envision Credit Union and WCTV Teacher of the Month
What's Brewing? May 12, 2022
What’s Brewing? June 1, 2022
What's Brewing? June 1, 2022