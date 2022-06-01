Advertisement

Claire Wolters of Sealey Elementary awarded Envision Credit Union and WCTV Teacher of the Month

Claire Wolters, a fourth-grade math teacher at Sealey Elementary, was selected as the final Teacher of the Month for the 2021-22 school year!
By Michelle Roberts
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On the last day of school, WCTV and Envision Credit Union honored the final Teacher of the Month for the 2021-22 school year.

Claire Wolters, who teaches fourth-grade math at Sealey Elementary, was nominated for the award by a parent who said she goes above and beyond for her students, even spending her own money on flashcards and gifts for them.

The parent, who remained anonymous, said Wolters makes students look forward to going to school.

Wolters said her love for teaching began at Sealey, as she grew up watching her mom teach there.

As Wolters wrapped up her 12th year as an educator, the former Sealey student said she strives to make everyone in her class feel at home.

Wolters said it’s extremely difficult to say goodbye to her students at the end of the school year, but she strives to remain a part of their lives after.

“I wanted to create that family environment for future generations and I wanted them to be as excited as I was about learning when I was growing up,” Wolters said.

WCTV and Envision Credit Union would like to thank everyone who participated in nominating and voting for the Teacher of the Month for the 2021-2022 school year.

