Family speaks out after fatal pedestrian crash involving FHP trooper

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The family of the man who was hit and killed by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s car in Tallahassee said they want answers and the streets in their neighborhood to be safer.

Davonnte McKnight, 29, was hit and killed near the intersection of Orange Avenue and Lake Bradford Road Saturday night.

“I want justice for my grandson,” said McKnight’s grandmother, Lora Anderson. “He shouldn’t have had to leave this way.”

FHP said McKnight was lying in the road when the trooper hit him.

“We just don’t believe that he would lay in the middle of the road in a prone position,” said McKnight’s uncle, Anthony Chambers. “We don’t believe there’s anything that could’ve caused him or triggered that.”

WCTV reached out to FHP for comment, and a spokesperson said the case is still under investigation.

Family members also said people drive too fast on Orange Avenue near the AMI convenience store, making it difficult for people to cross the street.

“There are no sidewalks and it is very dangerous because the cars that speed up and down these residential streets is uncalled for,” said Chambers.

Chambers also said the area needs better lighting because it is too dark for people to be seen at night.

The family immediately hired a lawyer for McKnight’s death. Attorney Adaryll Lee, of Gee and Lee Law Firm, said they are doing their own investigation and anticipate new updates in the near future.

