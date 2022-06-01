Advertisement

Murder arrest made in 25-year-old Tallahassee cold case

Alan Lefferts, 71, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder after the...
Alan Lefferts, 71, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder after the Tallahassee Police Department reopened the case in 2020 so officers could use new forensic technology to find leads, the press release says.(Baker County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it has arrested a man for murder in connection to a 1996 homicide at the Prince Murat Motel.

Alan Lefferts, 71, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree murder after the Tallahassee Police Department reopened the case in 2020 so officers could use new forensic technology to find leads, the press release says.

The homicide Lefferts is the suspect in happened on July 2, 1996, at 745 North Monroe St, TPD says. Evidence collected at the time and a full autopsy showed the death was a homicide, and the victim was identified as James Branner.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement prepared samples from the DNA found at the original crime scene when the case was reopened in 2020. FDLE’s genetic genealogy team and Parabon NanoLabs found an investigative lead in 2021, pointing TPD detectives to Lefferts as the suspect, the press release says.

TPD says Lefferts was then arrested “following a thorough investigation.”

“Solving a case that occurred nearly 26 years ago speaks volumes to the dedication and great collaborative effort between our state and local law enforcement partners,” TPD Deputy Chief Jason Laursen said. “Our detectives and forensic specialists work tirelessly every day to seek justice for victims and ensure those responsible for crimes are held accountable. We’re hopeful this arrest will bring some level of closure to the victim’s surviving loved ones.”

Lefferts was arrested in Jacksonville, where he lived, and TPD detectives took him into custody with help from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office also helped TPD investigate the case.

You can learn more about TPD’s Cold Case unit by following this link. The public can submit tips to the unit by calling 850-891-4462. To stay anonymous with your tip, call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD said the woman, identified as 33-year-old Megan Childree, got into an argument with a man...
Tallahassee woman facing charges after shooting at people painting her house
Arrested for kidnapping a woman in Tallassee.
Accused kidnapper identified in North Monroe crash in Tallahassee
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man was swept away from a rental pontoon boat...
Man drowns after being swept away from pontoon boat on Crab Island, sheriff says
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck loses load blocks road in Lindale
Multiple roadblocks on Interstate 10 due to fallen trees and powerline down
GENERIC — Florida Department of Law Enforcement logo and crime scene tape
Former Liberty County corrections officer charged with sexual assault on inmate

Latest News

More than 30-animals are in need of a home following a habitual hoarding case in Brooks County.
Over 2 dozen animals rescued from habitual hoarder house in Brooks County
Davonnte McKnight, 29, was hit and killed near the intersection of Orange Avenue and Lake...
Family speaks out after fatal pedestrian crash involving FHP trooper
Over 2 dozen animals rescued from habitual hoarder house
Over 2 dozen animals rescued from habitual hoarder house
Family speaks out after fatal pedestrian crash involving FHP trooper
TPD said the woman, identified as 33-year-old Megan Childree, got into an argument with a man...
Tallahassee woman facing charges after shooting at people painting her house