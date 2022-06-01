TPD is investigating shooting on Mission Road in Tallahassee
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Tallahassee responded to a shooting Wednesday evening in the 2600 Block Mission Road.
According to TPD, the shooting happened around 6 p.m.
A man was injured as a result of the shooting with non-life threatening injuries.
TPD says no arrests have been made and police don’t have a suspect.
This is an active investigation. Stay tuned for any new updates.
