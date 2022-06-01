TPD is investigating shooting on Mission Road in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Tallahassee responded to a shooting Wednesday evening in the 2600 Block Mission Road.

According to TPD, the shooting happened around 6 p.m.

A man was injured as a result of the shooting with non-life threatening injuries.

TPD says no arrests have been made and police don’t have a suspect.

This is an active investigation. Stay tuned for any new updates.

