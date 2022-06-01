Tropics Blog: Tracking Invest 91L

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The WCTV First Alert Weather Team is continuing to track Invest 91L, the remnants of Pacific Hurricane Agatha. The area of low pressure is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms near the Yucatan Peninsula in the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

This system is likely to form into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours as it slowly moves northeastward. Regardless of the level of development or strengthening, this system will likely bring heavy rainfall across South Florida and the Florida Keys on Friday and Saturday.

Model rainfall totals in inches (WCTV)

If this system continues to develop, it will be the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season: Alex.

Tropical Outlook as of 2PM June 1 (WCTV)

Chance of development through 48 hours: High (70%)

Chance of development through 5 days: High (80%)

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.