Advertisement

Tropics Blog: Tracking Invest 91L

Update as of 2 p.m. EDT Wednesday, June 1.
By Josh Green
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The WCTV First Alert Weather Team is continuing to track Invest 91L, the remnants of Pacific Hurricane Agatha. The area of low pressure is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms near the Yucatan Peninsula in the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

This system is likely to form into a tropical depression within the next 48 hours as it slowly moves northeastward. Regardless of the level of development or strengthening, this system will likely bring heavy rainfall across South Florida and the Florida Keys on Friday and Saturday.

Model rainfall totals in inches
Model rainfall totals in inches(WCTV)

If this system continues to develop, it will be the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season: Alex.

Tropical Outlook as of 2PM June 1
Tropical Outlook as of 2PM June 1(WCTV)

Chance of development through 48 hours: High (70%)

Chance of development through 5 days: High (80%)

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD said the woman, identified as 33-year-old Megan Childree, got into an argument with a man...
Tallahassee woman facing charges after shooting at people painting her house
Arrested for kidnapping a woman in Tallassee.
Accused kidnapper identified in North Monroe crash in Tallahassee
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man was swept away from a rental pontoon boat...
Man drowns after being swept away from pontoon boat on Crab Island, sheriff says
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck loses load blocks road in Lindale
Multiple roadblocks on Interstate 10 due to fallen trees and powerline down
GENERIC — Florida Department of Law Enforcement logo and crime scene tape
Former Liberty County corrections officer charged with sexual assault on inmate

Latest News

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Rob’s Wednesday Morning Forecast: June 1, 2022
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Rob's Wednesday Morning Forecast: June 1, 2022
Franklin County Evacuation Zones
WCTV Hurricane Evacuation Zones
The National Hurricane Center has the odds of development of the Pacific-based-but-remnant...
Remnants of ‘Agatha’ have a moderate chance of tropical development