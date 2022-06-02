City of Tallahassee looking to cut road, sidewalk spending to overcome budget shortfall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee city staff are proposing infrastructure spending cuts in the fiscal year 2023 budget to overcome a projected revenue shortfall. The suggested changes are a 10% reduction in road resurfacing and a 20% cut in funding to build new sidewalks, according to staff reports for the upcoming city budget workshop.

The staff proposes cutting road resurfacing expenditures by $420,300. That would mean approximately four to five fewer lane miles of road would be resurfaced in the coming fiscal year. A $120,400 reduction in sidewalk construction spending would mean 1 to 2 fewer new sidewalk segments in fiscal year 2023, according to the staff report.

The city projects a $4 million dollar budget shortfall in the coming fiscal year, but expects half of that to be covered by an increase in property tax revenue. Budget analysts also expect the city will save about half a million dollars because of ongoing staff vacancies. Those factors would reduce the overall deficit to approximately $619,000. But that does not include outlays to meet new funding requests.

Groups seeking money include the Animal Shelter Foundation, The Council on Culture and Arts, The Oasis Center and St. Francis Wildlife Refuge. The city is also considering expanding its new emergency mental health response program. And some city leaders were calling for an additional $1 million to target initiatives looking to lower gun violence in the area.

City commissioners and staff will discuss the financial picture at a budget workshop at 5:30 p.m. on June 8 at Tallahassee City Hall.

The city will unveil a proposed fiscal year 2023 budget in July, with budget hearings set for September.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.